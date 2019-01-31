See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Reshma Markan, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.4 (21)
Overview

Dr. Reshma Markan, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their fellowship with MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN

Dr. Markan works at Advanced Endocrinology and Diabetes Clinic in Houston, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Locations

    Advanced Endocrinology and Diabetes Clinic
    7400 Fannin St Ste 855, Houston, TX 77054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 796-9466

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetic Evaluation
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fine Needle Aspiration of Thyroid Nodules Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperandrogenism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Male Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Metabolic Disorders Chevron Icon
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Pituitary Disease Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Elderplan
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Texas True Choice
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 31, 2019
    Wonderful! Life changing! Dr Markan is highly professional. She made me feel deeply cared about when she took the time to sit and listen to all my concerns and answered all of my questions. I highly recommend her services.
    Sherri Garza in Houston, TX — Jan 31, 2019
    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Punjabi
    NPI Number
    • 1366535783
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
    Residency
    • Medical College of Wisconsin
    Internship
    • MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Markan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Markan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Markan works at Advanced Endocrinology and Diabetes Clinic in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Markan’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Markan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Markan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Markan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Markan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

