Overview of Dr. Reshma Narula, MD

Dr. Reshma Narula, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Narula works at Yale Physicians Building in New Haven, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Stroke and Cerebral Artery Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.