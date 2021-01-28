Overview of Dr. Reshma Patel, MD

Dr. Reshma Patel, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from FORT WAYNE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at Piedmont Physicians Group in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Hypothyroidism and Vitamin D Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.