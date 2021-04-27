Dr. Reshma Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Reshma Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Reshma Patel, MD
Dr. Reshma Patel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving, Medical City Las Colinas and Texas Health Heb.
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving1901 N MacArthur Blvd, Irving, TX 75061 Directions (972) 579-8100
Macarthur Medical Center Irving3501 N Macarthur Blvd, Irving, TX 75062 Directions (972) 256-3700
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving
- Medical City Las Colinas
- Texas Health Heb
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
So glad I switched to Dr. Patel at 21 weeks. She’s got a refreshing demeanor, and provides complete care. My first visit, she sat down and introduced herself, went through all relevant details with my transfer of care, and answered all my questions holistically. Her responses covered everything including definitions of terminology, explanation of treatments and steps I can take at home/with diet to improve the conditions, and even whether or not I need to be concerned about the matter. She’s not presumptive at all- with vaccination/COVID, she asked me if I wanted to discuss it - when I said I want to know more, she gave a complete overview of the clinic’s stance on the safety of the vaccine during pregnancy and she stressed that the choice is mine. I did not have any of these positive experiences or warm, friendly conversations with my previous OBGYN. All my concerns are always addressed carefully and with understanding. Best experience, best bedside manner.
About Dr. Reshma Patel, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1801058342
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Patel speaks Hindi.
101 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.