See All Dermatologists in New Hyde Park, NY
Dr. Reshmi Kapoor, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Reshmi Kapoor, MD

Dermatology
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Reshmi Kapoor, MD is a Dermatologist in New Hyde Park, NY. 

Dr. Kapoor works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Dermatology at Lake Success in New Hyde Park, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Dermatologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Carey Kim, MD
Dr. Carey Kim, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Samantha Hussain, MPAS
Samantha Hussain, MPAS
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Hyeyoon Park, NPC
Hyeyoon Park, NPC
4.9 (106)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Northwell Health Physician Partners Dermatology at Lake Success
    1991 Marcus Ave Ste 300, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 719-3376
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kapoor?

    Mar 16, 2021
    Dr Kapoor was friendly and easy to talk to. She was knowledgeable and listened thoroughly. She made me feel very comfortable and my rash improved significantly with her help.
    — Mar 16, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Reshmi Kapoor, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Reshmi Kapoor, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kapoor to family and friends

    Dr. Kapoor's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kapoor

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Reshmi Kapoor, MD.

    About Dr. Reshmi Kapoor, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1881058634
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Reshmi Kapoor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kapoor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kapoor has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kapoor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kapoor works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Dermatology at Lake Success in New Hyde Park, NY. View the full address on Dr. Kapoor’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kapoor. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kapoor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kapoor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kapoor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Reshmi Kapoor, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.