Dr. Retna Billano, MD

Dermatology
4.1 (21)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Retna Billano, MD is a Dermatologist in Vestavia, AL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of The Philippines Health Science Center and is affiliated with Grandview Medical Center.

Dr. Billano works at Heights Dermatology & Aesthetics in Vestavia, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Heights Dermatology & Aesthetics
    4325 Dolly Ridge Rd, Vestavia, AL 35243 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 591-2169
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 1:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Grandview Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VIVA Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Nov 09, 2018
    Dr.Billano was referred to me in January of 2017 by a physician who is also her patient. She has proven herself to be honest , knowledgeable & experienced with a staff that is second to none. I’ve used the services of other dermatologist in the past and been disappointed in the results from Botox and Fillers. Thanks to Dr.Billano I now look rested ,natural and at least ten years younger !
    Sandra in Atlanta, GA — Nov 09, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Retna Billano, MD
    About Dr. Retna Billano, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Indonesian and Tagalog
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1033208541
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • U Ala
    Residency
    Internship
    • Bapt Med Ctrs
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of The Philippines Health Science Center
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Retna Billano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Billano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Billano has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Billano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Billano works at Heights Dermatology & Aesthetics in Vestavia, AL. View the full address on Dr. Billano’s profile.

    Dr. Billano has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Billano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Billano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Billano.

