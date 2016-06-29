See All Hand Surgeons in Nashville, TN
Dr. Reuben Bueno Jr, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
3.3 (7)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Reuben Bueno Jr, MD

Dr. Reuben Bueno Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They completed their fellowship with Lahey Clin Fdn

Dr. Bueno Jr works at Vanderbilt Department of Surgery in Nashville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bueno Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Vanderbilt Department of Surgery
    1301 Medical Center Dr Ste 3701, Nashville, TN 37232 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 322-2350
  2. 2
    Vanderbilt Burn Center
    1211 21st Ave S Rm 1123 # 11, Nashville, TN 37232 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 936-9896

Hospital Affiliations
  • HSHS St. John's Hospital
  • Springfield Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hand Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Hand Tendon Repair
Hand Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Hand Tendon Repair

Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Reuben Bueno Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1821066192
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Lahey Clin Fdn
    Residency
    • Vanderbilt University Hospital
    Internship
    • St Mary Hospital
