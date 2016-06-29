Overview of Dr. Reuben Bueno Jr, MD

Dr. Reuben Bueno Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They completed their fellowship with Lahey Clin Fdn



Dr. Bueno Jr works at Vanderbilt Department of Surgery in Nashville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.