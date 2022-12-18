Dr. Reuben Ellis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ellis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Reuben Ellis, MD
Overview of Dr. Reuben Ellis, MD
Dr. Reuben Ellis, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Fort Valley, GA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from University of Alabama School of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center and Piedmont Macon Medical Center.
Dr. Ellis' Office Locations
-
1
Fort Valley Dialysis Center LLC135 Avera Dr, Fort Valley, GA 31030 Directions
-
2
Physician Consultants of Georgia, LLC1445 Georgia Ave Ste 3, Macon, GA 31201 Directions (478) 250-1325
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center
- Piedmont Macon Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
Ratings & Reviews
He’s a very good Dr. He really helped me after my surgery.
About Dr. Reuben Ellis, MD
- Nephrology
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama School of Medicine
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ellis has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ellis accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ellis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ellis has seen patients for End-Stage Renal Disease, Proteinuria and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ellis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ellis has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ellis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ellis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ellis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.