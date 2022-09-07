Overview of Dr. Reuben Gobezie, MD

Dr. Reuben Gobezie, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Concord Township, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Lake Health Beachwood Medical Center, TriPoint Medical Center and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.



Dr. Gobezie works at Gobezie Shoulder Institute in Concord Township, OH with other offices in Beachwood, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Rotator Cuff Tear and Joint Drainage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.