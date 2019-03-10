Dr. Reuben Ingber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ingber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Reuben Ingber, MD
Overview of Dr. Reuben Ingber, MD
Dr. Reuben Ingber, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
They frequently treat conditions like Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ingber's Office Locations
- 1 1323 Avenue P, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Directions (718) 627-7750
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I give Dr. ingber hightest recommendation. His diagnosos and Treatment are accurate and helpful. He gets 5 stars.
About Dr. Reuben Ingber, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Dr. Ingber has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ingber accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ingber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ingber has seen patients for Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ingber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ingber speaks Hebrew.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Ingber. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ingber.
