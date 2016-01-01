Overview

Dr. Reuben Ram, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.



Dr. Ram works at MPTF Toluca Lake Health Center in Burbank, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.