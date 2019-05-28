Dr. Reuben Richardson III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Richardson III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Reuben Richardson III, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Reuben Richardson III, MD
Dr. Reuben Richardson III, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Neurology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center East, Baptist Medical Center South, Prattville Baptist Hospital and Troy Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Richardson III's Office Locations
Sleep Disorders Medicine300 Taylor Rd Ste 400, Montgomery, AL 36117 Directions (334) 396-8884
Prattville Baptist Hospital124 S Memorial Dr, Prattville, AL 36067 Directions (334) 396-8884
Troy Regional Medical Center1330 Highway 231 S, Troy, AL 36081 Directions (334) 670-5273
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center East
- Baptist Medical Center South
- Prattville Baptist Hospital
- Troy Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Richardson about my sleep apnea for at least 18 years. He is just great. He cares about his patients and, yes, sometimes the wait is long. But Dr. Richardson takes as long as you need when he sees you. I am so thankful to have a doctor who is so caring.
About Dr. Reuben Richardson III, MD
- Neurology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1124069125
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Richardson III has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richardson III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Richardson III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Richardson III has seen patients for Sleep Apnea and Sleep Study, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Richardson III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Richardson III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richardson III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Richardson III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Richardson III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.