See All Neurologists in Montgomery, AL
Dr. Reuben Richardson III, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Reuben Richardson III, MD

Neurology
3.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Reuben Richardson III, MD

Dr. Reuben Richardson III, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Neurology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center East, Baptist Medical Center South, Prattville Baptist Hospital and Troy Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Richardson III works at Sleep Disorders Medicine in Montgomery, AL with other offices in Prattville, AL and Troy, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea and Sleep Study along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Neurology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Farrukh Khan, MD
Dr. Farrukh Khan, MD
3.7 (36)
View Profile
Dr. Brandon Arrieta, DC
Dr. Brandon Arrieta, DC
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Dr. Richardson III's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sleep Disorders Medicine
    300 Taylor Rd Ste 400, Montgomery, AL 36117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (334) 396-8884
  2. 2
    Prattville Baptist Hospital
    124 S Memorial Dr, Prattville, AL 36067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (334) 396-8884
  3. 3
    Troy Regional Medical Center
    1330 Highway 231 S, Troy, AL 36081 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (334) 670-5273

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Medical Center East
  • Baptist Medical Center South
  • Prattville Baptist Hospital
  • Troy Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Richardson III?

    May 28, 2019
    I have been seeing Dr. Richardson about my sleep apnea for at least 18 years. He is just great. He cares about his patients and, yes, sometimes the wait is long. But Dr. Richardson takes as long as you need when he sees you. I am so thankful to have a doctor who is so caring.
    — May 28, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Reuben Richardson III, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Reuben Richardson III, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Richardson III to family and friends

    Dr. Richardson III's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Richardson III

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Reuben Richardson III, MD.

    About Dr. Reuben Richardson III, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1124069125
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Reuben Richardson III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Richardson III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Richardson III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Richardson III has seen patients for Sleep Apnea and Sleep Study, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Richardson III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Richardson III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richardson III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Richardson III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Richardson III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Reuben Richardson III, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.