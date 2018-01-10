Dr. Reuben Rutland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rutland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Reuben Rutland, MD
Overview
Dr. Reuben Rutland, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Gary, IN. They graduated from Tennessee State University and is affiliated with Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus.
Dr. Rutland works at
Locations
Methodist Hospitals Inc600 Grant St, Gary, IN 46402 Directions (219) 769-6221
Methodist Hospitals2269 W 25th Ave, Gary, IN 46404 Directions (219) 769-6221
- 3 101 E 87th Ave Ste 430, Merrillville, IN 46410 Directions (219) 769-6221
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely one of the best doctors at Southlake Methodist. He treats his patients kind, he has great bedside manner, and he takes his time. I am thankful for being one of my doctors.
About Dr. Reuben Rutland, MD
- General Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Tennessee State University
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rutland has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rutland accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rutland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
