Dr. Reuel Aspacio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aspacio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Reuel Aspacio, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Reuel Aspacio, MD is a Dermatologist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV, Summerlin Hospital Medical Center, University Medical Center and Valley Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Aspacio works at
Locations
-
1
Summerlin Dermatology8310 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89117 Directions (702) 243-4501
Hospital Affiliations
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
- University Medical Center
- Valley Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Benesys
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Culinary Health Fund
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Aspacio?
Great service. I feel they listened to all my concerns, I didn't feel rushed during my visit.
About Dr. Reuel Aspacio, MD
- Dermatology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Cantonese, Chinese, Ilocano, Italian, Spanish and Tagalog
- 1366420887
Education & Certifications
- Martin Luther King-Drew Medical Center
- University of California San Francisco-Fresno Education Program
- University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aspacio accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aspacio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aspacio works at
Dr. Aspacio has seen patients for Dermatitis, Dry Skin and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aspacio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Aspacio speaks Cantonese, Chinese, Ilocano, Italian, Spanish and Tagalog.
103 patients have reviewed Dr. Aspacio. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aspacio.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aspacio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aspacio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.