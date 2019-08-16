Dr. Reut Moyal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moyal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Reut Moyal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Reut Moyal, MD
Dr. Reut Moyal, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Scarsdale, NY.
Dr. Moyal works at
Dr. Moyal's Office Locations
ColumbiaDoctors - 696 White Plains Road696 Post Rd, Scarsdale, NY 10583 Directions
ColumbiaDoctors - 696 White Plains Road696 White Plains Rd, Scarsdale, NY 10583 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Moyal was a God sent! She was my OB/Gyn for my 3rd delivery which was 11 years in between my last pregnancy and this time around I was very particular about who was going to provide care during my pregnancy and deliver my baby. I really don’t remember how I found Dr. Moyal but all I can say is that she was definitely an angel in disguise. Her bedside manners are impeccable. She is so genuine, kind, knowledgeable and caring of her patients. She actively listened to all my concerns and cared for me not only physically but emotionally. During my pregnancy she eased all my worries and coached me through all stumbling blocks that arose. Dr. Moyal made sure I met with all the doctors at the practice so that in the event I went into labor when she was not on call I could feel comfortable w/one of her colleagues. That was a 1st for me which I was grateful for because my first two pregnancies were delivered by on call doctors who I never met. Dr.Moyal is the best andI highly recommend her.
About Dr. Reut Moyal, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Hebrew
- 1205123197
Dr. Moyal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moyal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moyal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moyal speaks Hebrew.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Moyal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moyal.
