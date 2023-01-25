See All Rheumatologists in Miami, FL
Dr. Reuven Bromberg, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Reuven Bromberg, MD

Rheumatology
4.2 (28)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Reuven Bromberg, MD

Dr. Reuven Bromberg, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Baptist Children's Hospital, Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Doctors Hospital, Jackson Memorial Hospital and Nicklaus Children's Hospital.

Dr. Bromberg works at Miami Rheumatology LLC in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Bromberg's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kim Patrick Murray MD
    1330 Coral Way Ste 403, Miami, FL 33145 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 250-9998
  2. 2
    Miami Rheumatology LLC
    715 Sw 73rd Ave, Miami, FL 33144 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 585-5117

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Children's Hospital
  • Baptist Hospital Of Miami
  • Doctors Hospital
  • Jackson Memorial Hospital
  • Nicklaus Children's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Amyloidosis
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Arthritis
Amyloidosis
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Arthritis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Juvenile Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Juvenile Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Lupus Nephritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Bromberg?

    Jan 25, 2023
    Dr. Bromberg is amazing and absolutely the best doctor I know. He is what everyone looks for in a doctor: knowledgeable, kind, caring, and genuinely interested in your health and total well being. He is easy to talk to, takes his time and listens. He has given my daughter the best care and guidance for many years. We are so grateful to have him as our doctor. Thank you Dr Bromberg, you are the best!
    Km — Jan 25, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Reuven Bromberg, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Reuven Bromberg, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bromberg to family and friends

    Dr. Bromberg's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Bromberg

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Reuven Bromberg, MD.

    About Dr. Reuven Bromberg, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1487856571
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Pediatric Rheumatology and Rheumatology, Stanford
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Internal Medicine & Pediatrics-University Of Miami, Jackson Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Reuven Bromberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bromberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bromberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bromberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bromberg works at Miami Rheumatology LLC in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Bromberg’s profile.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Bromberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bromberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bromberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bromberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Reuven Bromberg, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.