Overview of Dr. Reuven Moshenyat, MD

Dr. Reuven Moshenyat, MD is a Pulmonologist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.



Dr. Moshenyat works at Advanced Medical Group in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Shortness of Breath and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.