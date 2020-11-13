Overview

Dr. Reva Tackett, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington, Saint Joseph East and Saint Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Tackett works at Lexington Women's Health in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Symptomatic Menopause, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Perimenopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.