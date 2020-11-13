Dr. Tackett has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reva Tackett, MD
Dr. Reva Tackett, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington, Saint Joseph East and Saint Joseph Hospital.
Lexington Women's Health1775 Alysheba Way Ste 180, Lexington, KY 40509 Directions (859) 264-8811
- Baptist Health Lexington
- Saint Joseph East
- Saint Joseph Hospital
Dr. Tackett has been my gynecologist for over 30 years, seeing me through two pregnancies. Over the years my husband and I have moved away from Lexington many times...to TN, VA, OH, CA, CT, and FL and I have remained a patient of hers through ALL of our moves. I have gone to other doctors in the towns where we resided, but I have always gone back to Dr. Tackett. I plan family visits when I have office visits scheduled! She (and Jenny!) are compassionate, caring people that I feel truly care about their patients. Dr. Tackett always takes her time with me, readily addressing any questions and concerns that I have. I am not looking forward to the day she retires; I don’t want to go elsewhere!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- Kentucky School of Medicine
- UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED
