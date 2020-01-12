Dr. Revathi Naadimuthu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Naadimuthu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Revathi Naadimuthu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Revathi Naadimuthu, MD
Dr. Revathi Naadimuthu, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Freehold, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.
Dr. Naadimuthu's Office Locations
Freehold Ophthalmology509 Stillwells Corner Rd Ste E5, Freehold, NJ 07728 Directions (732) 698-9300
Freehold Ophthalmology20 Hospital Dr Ste 6, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 349-7167
Freehold Ophthalmology LLC202 Jack Martin Blvd Unit C4, Brick, NJ 08724 Directions (732) 458-5700
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Ocean University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Naadi is a very knowledgeable and compassionate physician. She always recommends a conservative approach before any invasive procedure. She has a lot of patience while answering your questions.
About Dr. Revathi Naadimuthu, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- New York Westchester Square Medical Center
- UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH
- Rutgers U
- Ophthalmology
