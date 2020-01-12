Overview of Dr. Revathi Naadimuthu, MD

Dr. Revathi Naadimuthu, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Freehold, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.



Dr. Naadimuthu works at Freehold Ophthalmology in Freehold, NJ with other offices in Toms River, NJ and Brick, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Blepharitis, Corneal Abrasion or Laceration and Conjunctival Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.