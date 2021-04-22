Dr. Revere Kinkel II, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kinkel II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Revere Kinkel II, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Revere Kinkel II, MD
Dr. Revere Kinkel II, MD is a Neurology Specialist in San Diego, CA.
Dr. Kinkel II works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Kinkel II's Office Locations
-
1
Hossein Ansari4510 Executive Dr Ste 325, San Diego, CA 92121 Directions (858) 657-8540
-
2
Uc San Diego Health200 W Arbor Dr, San Diego, CA 92103 Directions (619) 543-3500
Hospital Affiliations
- UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kinkel II?
Seamed very knowledgeable about MS and my diagnosis.
About Dr. Revere Kinkel II, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1043325939
Education & Certifications
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kinkel II has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kinkel II accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kinkel II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kinkel II works at
Dr. Kinkel II has seen patients for Multiple Sclerosis (MS), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kinkel II on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Kinkel II. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kinkel II.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kinkel II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kinkel II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.