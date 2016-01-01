Dr. Rewa Sandhu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sandhu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rewa Sandhu, MD
Overview of Dr. Rewa Sandhu, MD
Dr. Rewa Sandhu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Henderson, NV.
Dr. Sandhu works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Sandhu's Office Locations
-
1
Henderson Hospital1050 W GALLERIA DR, Henderson, NV 89011 Directions (702) 407-7700
-
2
Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center5400 S Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89118 Directions (702) 407-7700
Hospital Affiliations
- Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center
- MountainView Hospital
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sandhu?
About Dr. Rewa Sandhu, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1730619941
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sandhu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sandhu works at
Dr. Sandhu has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sandhu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sandhu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sandhu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.