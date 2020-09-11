Dr. Rex Arendall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arendall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rex Arendall, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rex Arendall, MD
Dr. Rex Arendall, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They completed their residency with Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Dr. Arendall works at
Dr. Arendall's Office Locations
Nashville2400 Patterson St Ste 319, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 703-2346Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of Kentucky
- Medicaid of Tennessee
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Signature Health Alliance
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Arendall is an excellent Surgeon. He has done two surgeries on me and he saved my niece’s life. I would recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Rex Arendall, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1396725511
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arendall has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arendall accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arendall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arendall works at
Dr. Arendall has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Spinal Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arendall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Arendall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arendall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arendall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arendall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.