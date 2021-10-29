Dr. Rex Birkmire, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Birkmire is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rex Birkmire, MD
Overview of Dr. Rex Birkmire, MD
Dr. Rex Birkmire, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Oviedo, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Birkmire's Office Locations
Ashlawn Consulting650 S Central Ave Ste 1000, Oviedo, FL 32765 Directions (386) 960-4104
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I love talking to Dr. Birkmire! No matter what is going on in life that day, he seems to just know based on tone of voice, what your dealing with. The fact that he spends X amount of time with his patients because they need to talk, is awesome! If he runs behind, it’s only because he’s spending time with another person in need of advice. Great advice in my opinion. He listens. It’s hard to find someone to listen & care . I highly recommend Dr. Birkmire! I appreciate everything you do & all the time you devote to your patients.
About Dr. Rex Birkmire, MD
- Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1275646630
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Birkmire has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Birkmire accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Birkmire has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Birkmire has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Anxiety and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Birkmire on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
109 patients have reviewed Dr. Birkmire. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Birkmire.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Birkmire, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Birkmire appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.