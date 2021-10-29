Overview of Dr. Rex Birkmire, MD

Dr. Rex Birkmire, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Oviedo, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Birkmire works at Ashlawn Consulting in Oviedo, FL. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Anxiety and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.