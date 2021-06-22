Overview of Dr. Rex Cooley I, DO

Dr. Rex Cooley I, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center and Oro Valley Hospital.



Dr. Cooley I works at Northwest Allied Physicians, Tucson, AZ in Tucson, AZ with other offices in Sahuarita, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Bursitis, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.