Overview

Dr. Rex Delaune, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Orange City, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans|Louisiana State University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital.



Dr. Delaune works at HCA Florida Orange City Family Medicine in Orange City, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.