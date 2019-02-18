Dr. Rex Diaz, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diaz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rex Diaz, DPM
Overview of Dr. Rex Diaz, DPM
Dr. Rex Diaz, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Chesapeake, VA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.
Dr. Diaz works at
Dr. Diaz's Office Locations
Sentara Hand Surgery Specialists725 Volvo Pkwy Ste 210, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Directions (757) 252-4200
Sentara Leigh Hospital830 Kempsville Rd, Norfolk, VA 23502 Directions (757) 399-5621
- 3 5253 PROVIDENCE RD, Virginia Beach, VA 23464 Directions (757) 495-6113
Sentara Podiatry Specialists844 Kempsville Rd Ste 104, Norfolk, VA 23502 Directions (757) 395-1880
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
- Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very caring podiatrist I’ve been a patient of his for over 3yrs & will continue to be treated by him when needed.
About Dr. Rex Diaz, DPM
- Podiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English, Tagalog
- 1376578922
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Diaz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Diaz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Diaz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Diaz works at
Dr. Diaz has seen patients for Bunion Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Diaz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Diaz speaks Tagalog.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Diaz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diaz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Diaz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Diaz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.