Dr. Rex Fletcher, MD
Overview
Dr. Rex Fletcher, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital.
Locations
Rex Fletcher, MD3501 S Soncy Rd Ste 110, Amarillo, TX 79119 Directions (806) 353-1400
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- FirstCare Health Plans
- Golden Rule
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I wish I could give Dr. Fletcher more than 5 stars. He has treated our three children since 2001. He has a gift with children & is dedicated to science & healthcare.
About Dr. Rex Fletcher, MD
- Pediatrics
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Chldns Hosp Okla-U Okla
- University of Washington School of Medicine
