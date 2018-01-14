See All Psychiatrists in Seattle, WA
Dr. Rex Gentry, MD

Psychiatry
4.3 (19)
Map Pin Small Seattle, WA
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Rex Gentry, MD

Dr. Rex Gentry, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED.

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gentry's Office Locations

  1. 1
    121 Lakeside Ave Ste 100B, Seattle, WA 98122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 324-1200

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychiatric Evaluation
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 19 ratings
Patient Ratings (19)
5 Star
(15)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(2)
About Dr. Rex Gentry, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 49 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1316157258
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • IN UNIV SCH OF MED
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Rex Gentry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gentry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Gentry has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Gentry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

19 patients have reviewed Dr. Gentry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gentry.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gentry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gentry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

