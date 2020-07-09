Overview

Dr. Rex Gomez, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rockledge, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Rockledge Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Gomez works at Rockledge Regional in Rockledge, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Abdominal Pain and Indigestion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.