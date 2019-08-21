See All Spine Surgeons in Houston, TX
Dr. Rex Marco, MD

Orthopedic Spine Surgery
4.1 (30)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Rex Marco, MD

Dr. Rex Marco, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital and Texas Children's Hospital.

Dr. Marco works at Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Marco's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Outpatient Center
    6445 Main St Ste 2500, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 363-7510

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Scoliosis
Spine Deformities
Spinal Stenosis
Scoliosis
Spine Deformities
Spinal Stenosis

Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • Thrivent Financial
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. Rex Marco, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Spine Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1205861887
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Houston Methodist Hospital
    • Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
    • Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
    • Texas Children's Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rex Marco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Marco has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Marco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Marco works at Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Marco’s profile.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Marco. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marco.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
