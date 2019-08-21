Dr. Rex Marco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rex Marco, MD
Overview of Dr. Rex Marco, MD
Dr. Rex Marco, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital and Texas Children's Hospital.
Dr. Marco's Office Locations
-
1
Outpatient Center6445 Main St Ste 2500, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 363-7510
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Rex Marco was the doctor that I was referred to by my dr in Lufkin, Texas. After spending years in pain, Dr Marco was the most polite, compassionate doctor I have ever seen. He performed surgery and now I feel alive again!! Before consulting Dr Marco and moving forward with my surgery, I had literally stopped going anywhere due to pain. As the months had rocked I had slipped into a dark depression. After seeing him just one time and listening to his wealth of knowledge and genuine caring for his patients, I scheduled my surgery. Almost immediately I began to realize the pain was not there. I began to leave my home and live again!! Love Dr Rex Marco!!
About Dr. Rex Marco, MD
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1205861887
Education & Certifications
- D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
- Texas Children's Hospital
