Overview of Dr. Rex Morgan, MD

Dr. Rex Morgan, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Mount Pleasant, SC. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from University Of South Alabama College Of Medicine and is affiliated with East Cooper Medical Center, Mount Pleasant Hospital and MUSC Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Morgan works at East Cooper Coastal Family Physicians in Mount Pleasant, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Lipid Disorders, Dyslipidemia and Insomnia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.