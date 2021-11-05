Overview of Dr. Rex Moss, MD

Dr. Rex Moss, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.



Dr. Moss works at Medical Specialists Associated in Dallas, TX with other offices in Oakdale, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.