Dr. Rex Moulton-Barrett, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Rex Moulton-Barrett, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Alameda, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Birmingham and is affiliated with Alameda Hospital, Alta Bates Summit Medical Center, Sutter Delta Medical Center and Ucsf Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland.
Rex E Moutlon-Barrett,MD S Corp2070 Clinton Ave Fl 4, Alameda, CA 94501 Directions (510) 241-1115
Brentwood Laser & Aesthetics1280 Central Blvd Ste J5, Brentwood, CA 94513 Directions (925) 218-1315
Hospital Affiliations
- Alameda Hospital
- Alta Bates Summit Medical Center
- Sutter Delta Medical Center
- Ucsf Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- AvMed
- Benesys
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Elderplan
- First Health
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Humana
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Oregon Dental Service
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
I had a good experience with Dr Barrett. I had a procedure done in his Alameda office, in which he removed some loose skin from my lower abdomen. It was not a tummy tuck and I was under a local anesthetic. It was precisely what I wanted and I am happy with the results. In the consultation he was quite thorough about my options and I also found the prices to be good. I was pleased with the frequency of the follow up appointments with the nurses and found them to be helpful. I would see this doctor again.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1770648057
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE &amp;amp; SURGERY|University of California At Irvine / California College of Medicine &amp;amp;amp;amp; Surgery
- UC Davis|University of California At Davis / School of Medicine
- University of Birmingham
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
