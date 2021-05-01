See All Plastic Surgeons in Alameda, CA
Dr. Rex Moulton-Barrett, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.8 (378)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rex Moulton-Barrett, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Alameda, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Birmingham and is affiliated with Alameda Hospital, Alta Bates Summit Medical Center, Sutter Delta Medical Center and Ucsf Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland.

Dr. Moulton-Barrett works at Rex E Moutlon-Barrett,MD S Corp in Alameda, CA with other offices in Brentwood, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rex E Moutlon-Barrett,MD S Corp
    2070 Clinton Ave Fl 4, Alameda, CA 94501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (510) 241-1115
  2. 2
    Brentwood Laser & Aesthetics
    1280 Central Blvd Ste J5, Brentwood, CA 94513 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (925) 218-1315

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Alameda Hospital
  • Alta Bates Summit Medical Center
  • Sutter Delta Medical Center
  • Ucsf Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Breast Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip and Palate Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Earlobe Repair Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Body Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Lift - Parts of the Body Other than Face Chevron Icon
Lip Augmentation Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Post Bariatric Weight Loss Surgery Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • AvMed
    • Benesys
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Dental
    • Elderplan
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Oregon Dental Service
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 378 ratings
    Patient Ratings (378)
    5 Star
    (325)
    4 Star
    (49)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Rex Moulton-Barrett, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1770648057
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE &amp;amp;amp; SURGERY|University of California At Irvine / California College of Medicine &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp; Surgery
    Internship
    • UC Davis|University of California At Davis / School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • University of Birmingham
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rex Moulton-Barrett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moulton-Barrett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Moulton-Barrett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    378 patients have reviewed Dr. Moulton-Barrett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moulton-Barrett.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moulton-Barrett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moulton-Barrett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

