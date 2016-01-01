Dr. Rex Reynolds, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reynolds is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rex Reynolds, MD
Overview of Dr. Rex Reynolds, MD
Dr. Rex Reynolds, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Covenant Hospital Plainview, Covenant Medical Center and Nor-lea Hospital District.
Dr. Reynolds' Office Locations
Kirk Nichlson, Reynolds3612 23rd St, Lubbock, TX 79410 Directions (806) 793-8787
Covenant Medical Group Healthplus Clinic7601 Quaker Ave, Lubbock, TX 79424 Directions (806) 725-9444
- 3 9812 Slide Rd Ste 3200, Lubbock, TX 79424 Directions (806) 725-1000
Covenant Medical Center3615 19th St, Lubbock, TX 79410 Directions (806) 725-4275
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Hospital Plainview
- Covenant Medical Center
- Nor-lea Hospital District
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- FirstCare Health Plans
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MVP Health Care
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Rex Reynolds, MD
- Urology
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University TX Health Science Center
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reynolds has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reynolds accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reynolds has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reynolds has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reynolds on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Reynolds. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reynolds.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reynolds, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reynolds appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.