Overview of Dr. Rex Taber, MD

Dr. Rex Taber, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS and is affiliated with Cox Medical Center South.



Dr. Taber works at Ferrell-Duncan Clinic - Emergency Medicine North in Springfield, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.