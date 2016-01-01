Dr. Rex Taber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rex Taber, MD
Overview of Dr. Rex Taber, MD
Dr. Rex Taber, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS and is affiliated with Cox Medical Center South.
Dr. Taber works at
Dr. Taber's Office Locations
Ferrell-Duncan Clinic - Emergency Medicine North1423 N Jefferson Ave, Springfield, MO 65802 Directions (417) 269-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Cox Medical Center South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Rex Taber, MD
- Psychiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1144337403
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Taber has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Taber accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Taber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Taber has seen patients for Anxiety and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Taber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Taber. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taber.
