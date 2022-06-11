Overview of Dr. Rex Yannis, MD

Dr. Rex Yannis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga and Erlinger Baroness Hospital.



Dr. Yannis works at SouthEast Eye in Chattanooga, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Surgery, Excision of Chalazion and Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.