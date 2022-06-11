See All Ophthalmologists in Chattanooga, TN
Dr. Rex Yannis, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Rex Yannis, MD

Dr. Rex Yannis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga and Erlinger Baroness Hospital.

Dr. Yannis works at SouthEast Eye in Chattanooga, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Surgery, Excision of Chalazion and Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Yannis' Office Locations

    Southeast Eye Specialists Pllc
    7268 Jarnigan Rd Ste 200, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 508-7337
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
  • Erlinger Baroness Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Eyelid Surgery
Excision of Chalazion
Eyelid Disorders
Treatment frequency



Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Dacryocystorhinostomy Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Surgery Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blepharorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 11, 2022
    I had a bilateral upper lid blepharoplasty, removal of a facial scar and brow lift. I couldn't ask for a better surgeon. Dr. Yannis is kind. thorough, prompt, and he made me feel completely at ease. His took time to explain everything about my surgery. I knew exactly what to expect after surgery. His office staff are professional and courteous. I highly recommend him.
    Jewell Kyle — Jun 11, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Rex Yannis, MD
    About Dr. Rex Yannis, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1417007691
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • U Tex
    Residency
    • U Tx Med Br
    Internship
    • Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
