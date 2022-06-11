Dr. Rex Yannis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yannis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rex Yannis, MD
Dr. Rex Yannis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga and Erlinger Baroness Hospital.
Southeast Eye Specialists Pllc7268 Jarnigan Rd Ste 200, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (423) 508-7337Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
- Erlinger Baroness Hospital
I had a bilateral upper lid blepharoplasty, removal of a facial scar and brow lift. I couldn't ask for a better surgeon. Dr. Yannis is kind. thorough, prompt, and he made me feel completely at ease. His took time to explain everything about my surgery. I knew exactly what to expect after surgery. His office staff are professional and courteous. I highly recommend him.
- U Tex
- U Tx Med Br
- Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
- University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston
