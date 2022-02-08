Dr. Rexanna Chan, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rexanna Chan, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rexanna Chan, DO
Dr. Rexanna Chan, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pearland, TX. They graduated from University of North Texas Health Science Center and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake and HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland.
Dr. Chan works at
Dr. Chan's Office Locations
1
Shadow Creek Center for Health and Rehabilitation10970 Shadow Creek Pkwy Ste 250, Pearland, TX 77584 Directions (713) 340-3250
2
Women's Specialists of Clear Lake Pllc400 W Medical Center Blvd Ste 300, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (713) 340-3250Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 12:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
- HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great visits, listens to your needs and concerns cares / dedicated to her job and patients
About Dr. Rexanna Chan, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1871804609
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical Branch
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center - Mercy Hospital
- University of North Texas Health Science Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chan works at
Dr. Chan has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Chan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chan.
