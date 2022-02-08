Overview of Dr. Rexanna Chan, DO

Dr. Rexanna Chan, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pearland, TX. They graduated from University of North Texas Health Science Center and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake and HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland.



Dr. Chan works at Shadow Creek Center for Health and Rehabilitation in Pearland, TX with other offices in Webster, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.