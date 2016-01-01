Overview

Dr. Rey Villanobos, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Somerset, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Cebu Doctors' College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.



Dr. Villanobos works at SOMERSET DENTAL SPECIALTY GRP in Somerset, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Diabetic Ketoacidosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.