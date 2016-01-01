Overview

Dr. Reymond Meadaa, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Alexandria, LA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Byrd Regional Hospital and Christus Saint Frances Cabrini Hospital.



Dr. Meadaa works at Cenla Heart Specialists in Alexandria, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.