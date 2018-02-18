Overview of Dr. Reynaldo Lopez, MD

Dr. Reynaldo Lopez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Institute of Superior Medical Science of Havana.



Dr. Lopez works at Doctors Medical Center in Miami, FL with other offices in Aventura, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.