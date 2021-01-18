Dr. Reynaldo Matute, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Matute is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Reynaldo Matute, MD
Dr. Reynaldo Matute, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Murrells Inlet, SC. They specialize in Nephrology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Tecnologica De Santiago, Santo Domingo Campus and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center, Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.
Carolina Kidney and Hypertension Specialists PC11945 Grandhaven Dr Ste G, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576 Directions (843) 357-3334
Hospital Affiliations
- Grand Strand Medical Center
- Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital
- Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Matute was wonderful, from the minute he meets you till the end of your appointment,He explained everything and answered any questions I had. Never once rushed the appointment. He was so kind ,pleasant and put me at ease. I would highly recommend Dr Matute. Also his front staff Andy was so kind and pleasant. Looking forward to my follow up appointment.
- Nephrology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- St Vincent's Hsp and M C Ny
- Universidad Tecnologica De Santiago, Santo Domingo Campus
Dr. Matute has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Matute accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Matute has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Matute has seen patients for Renal Hyperparathyroidism, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Nephrotic Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Matute on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Matute speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Matute. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Matute.
