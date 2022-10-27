Dr. Mulingtapang has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reynaldo Mulingtapang, MD
Overview of Dr. Reynaldo Mulingtapang, MD
Dr. Reynaldo Mulingtapang, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from AFABLE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Tampa, HCA Florida West Tampa Hospital, St. Joseph's Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.
Dr. Mulingtapang's Office Locations
Florida Medical Clinic - Cardiology4210 W Linebaugh Ave, Tampa, FL 33624 Directions (813) 884-0923
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Tampa
- HCA Florida West Tampa Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Cordial professionalism amazing staff
About Dr. Reynaldo Mulingtapang, MD
- Cardiology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Alton Ochsner Medical Center - Interventional Cardiology
- SUNY Downstate Medical Center - Chief Resident
- Suny Downstate Medical Center
- AFABLE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease
