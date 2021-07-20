Overview of Dr. Reynaldo Paraiso, DO

Dr. Reynaldo Paraiso, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They graduated from UMDNJ/SOM and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.



Dr. Paraiso works at Associates in Otolaryngology of New Jersey in West Orange, NJ with other offices in Summit, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Postnasal Drip, Allergic Rhinitis and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.