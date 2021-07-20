Dr. Reynaldo Paraiso, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paraiso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Reynaldo Paraiso, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Reynaldo Paraiso, DO
Dr. Reynaldo Paraiso, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They graduated from UMDNJ/SOM and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.
Dr. Paraiso works at
Dr. Paraiso's Office Locations
-
1
Donald B Perlman MD741 Northfield Ave Ste 203, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 307-0894Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Associates In Otolaryngology47 Maple St Ste 302, Summit, NJ 07901 Directions (908) 490-6337
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Paraiso?
My daughter had a visit with Dr Paraiso - she was referred by her pediatrician who had concerns about an ear infection or damage to the membrane. She had headaches, earaches and pain. Dr Paraiso was amazingly thorough and kind. He allowed her to express everything that was happening , examined her and explained what was going on in her ears , eustachian tubes and the joints. in front of ears She was reassured , treated and all her questions . as well as mine were answered. Scheduling was easy , the office called to confirm and explained how to get to the parking lot in Summit. The waiting room was uncrowded, all COVID precautions were in place. We were done in under an hour from registration to exam, including new paper work. I recommend Dr Paraiso without reservation to all family and friends
About Dr. Reynaldo Paraiso, DO
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Filipino
- 1477780369
Education & Certifications
- Saint Barnabas Medical Center|St Barnabas Medical Center
- St Josephs Regional Medical Center
- UMDNJ/SOM
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Paraiso has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paraiso accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Paraiso using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Paraiso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Paraiso works at
Dr. Paraiso has seen patients for Postnasal Drip, Allergic Rhinitis and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Paraiso on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Paraiso speaks Filipino.
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Paraiso. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paraiso.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paraiso, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paraiso appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.