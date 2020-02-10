Dr. Reynaldo Rodriguez, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodriguez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Reynaldo Rodriguez, DO
Dr. Reynaldo Rodriguez, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center South, Providence Hospital and Springhill Medical Center.
UAB Multispecialty Clinic - Gastroenterology2119 E South Blvd Ste 200, Montgomery, AL 36116 Directions (334) 613-7070
- Baptist Medical Center South
- Providence Hospital
- Springhill Medical Center
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Rodriguez is detailed and thorough. He listens and he asks lots of questions. He is patient, understanding, nonjudgmental, and easy to talk with. I've personally not received this advanced level of care from any provider. If he tells you he is going to follow up with you, he will call. He personally calls me with the results of my lab/test results instead of having his staff call which prevents delays in getting answers to any questions that I may have. That's excellent customer service! He is a valuable asset to USA, they are fortunate to have him.
- Gastroenterology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth
Dr. Rodriguez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rodriguez accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rodriguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rodriguez has seen patients for Gastritis, Dysphagia and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rodriguez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodriguez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodriguez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rodriguez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rodriguez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.