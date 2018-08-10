Dr. Reynaldo Sanchez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanchez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Reynaldo Sanchez, MD
Overview of Dr. Reynaldo Sanchez, MD
Dr. Reynaldo Sanchez, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch.
Ear Nose Throat & Allergy Clinic of Dallas5952 Royal Ln Ste 120, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (214) 691-7546
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very impress!!! Exelent doctor he took the time to explain without look the clock I will definetly recomend him me and my wife were very happy for his help in my ear problem ,exellent and billingual wich was exellent for us.
About Dr. Reynaldo Sanchez, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 49 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1881807535
Education & Certifications
- Akron General Medical Center
- University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Sanchez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sanchez accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sanchez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sanchez speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanchez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanchez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sanchez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sanchez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.