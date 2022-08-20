Overview of Dr. Reynaldo Tan, MD

Dr. Reynaldo Tan, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and Staten Island University Hospital.



Dr. Tan works at CAMBRIDGE NEPHROLOGY in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Mineral Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.