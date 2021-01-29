Overview of Dr. Reynard Odenheimer, MD

Dr. Reynard Odenheimer, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lake Charles, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport and is affiliated with Lake Charles Memorial Hospital and West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital.



Dr. Odenheimer works at Reynard C. Odenheimer, M.D. - Neurology in Lake Charles, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Tremor and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.