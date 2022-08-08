Dr. Reyneiro Castro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Castro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Reyneiro Castro, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Reyneiro Castro, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.
Dr. Castro works at
Locations
-
1
Pasadena Office301 S Fair Oaks Ave Ste 401, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 793-6680Monday9:30am - 6:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 12:00pmThursday9:30am - 6:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pmSaturday8:30am - 12:30pm
-
2
Burbank Office2211 W Magnolia Blvd Ste 150, Burbank, CA 91506 Directions (818) 309-8452Monday9:30am - 12:30pmWednesday12:30pm - 4:30pmFriday12:30pm - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Guardian
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Castro, is very knowledgeable. Cares for his patients and their concerns.
About Dr. Reyneiro Castro, MD
- Pediatrics
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Of California Los Angeles
- Drew UCLA
- University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine
- Claremont Colleges
- Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
