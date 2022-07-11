Dr. Reynold Dilena, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dilena is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Reynold Dilena, MD
Overview of Dr. Reynold Dilena, MD
Dr. Reynold Dilena, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Grand Prairie, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Georgetown University Med Center and is affiliated with Medical City Arlington and Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Dilena's Office Locations
Reynold J Dilena MD517 N Carrier Pkwy Ste A, Grand Prairie, TX 75050 Directions (972) 264-0533
RJ DiLena MD- OB/Gyn2705 Hospital Blvd Ste 108, Grand Prairie, TX 75051 Directions (972) 647-1455
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Arlington
- Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
37 years ago, while stationed in Germany, Dr. DiLena reversed my Tubal Ligation from prior years. He gave my husband and me less than 20% chance for success from the lengthy surgical procedure (almost 6 hours). Within 1 year I became pregnant! Unfortunately Dr. DiLena did not deliver our baby as we returned stateside in my 3rd month of pregnancy. Thank you, Dr. DiLena!
About Dr. Reynold Dilena, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1841369691
Education & Certifications
- Walter Reed Army Med Center
- Georgetown University Med Center
- Manhattan College
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dilena has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dilena accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dilena has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dilena speaks Spanish.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Dilena. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dilena.
