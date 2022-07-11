See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Grand Prairie, TX
Dr. Reynold Dilena, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.0 (42)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Reynold Dilena, MD

Dr. Reynold Dilena, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Grand Prairie, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Georgetown University Med Center and is affiliated with Medical City Arlington and Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Dilena works at Reynold J. Dilena in Grand Prairie, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dilena's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Reynold J Dilena MD
    517 N Carrier Pkwy Ste A, Grand Prairie, TX 75050 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 264-0533
  2. 2
    RJ DiLena MD- OB/Gyn
    2705 Hospital Blvd Ste 108, Grand Prairie, TX 75051 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 647-1455

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical City Arlington
  • Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Chronic Pelvic Pain

Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Folic Acid Deficiency Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jul 11, 2022
    37 years ago, while stationed in Germany, Dr. DiLena reversed my Tubal Ligation from prior years. He gave my husband and me less than 20% chance for success from the lengthy surgical procedure (almost 6 hours). Within 1 year I became pregnant! Unfortunately Dr. DiLena did not deliver our baby as we returned stateside in my 3rd month of pregnancy. Thank you, Dr. DiLena!
    Cohen Fincher — Jul 11, 2022
    About Dr. Reynold Dilena, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1841369691
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    Internship
• Walter Reed Army Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Georgetown University Med Center
    Undergraduate School
    • Manhattan College
    Board Certifications
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Reynold Dilena, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dilena is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dilena has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dilena has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dilena works at Reynold J. Dilena in Grand Prairie, TX. View the full address on Dr. Dilena’s profile.

    42 patients have reviewed Dr. Dilena. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dilena.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dilena, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dilena appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

