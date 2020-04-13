Overview

Dr. Reynolds Delgado, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.



Dr. Delgado works at Delgado Cardiovascular in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Congenital Heart Defects, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Tricuspid Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.